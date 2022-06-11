Missing 2-year-old out of Coweta County found unharmed

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday evening.

PALMETTO, Ga. — Update: The Amber Alert has been canceled. The GBI said Aubrey has been found unharmed.

---

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old out of Coweta County.

Aubrey Elaine Pogue is believed to be in a green Ford F-150 truck with the license plate PXI5373, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

They add that she was last seen on Lorraine Dr. with the suspect, Curtis Wayne Pogue. The GBI did not specify their relation.

Those with any information are asked to call 911 or the Coweta County Sheriff's Office at 770-253-1502.