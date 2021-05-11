Amber Alert | Two 6-week old twins in 'extreme danger'

Lorenzo and Matteo Rogers, the 6-week old twins were abducted Tuesday and last seen at 10:20 a.m. in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Two 6-week old babies are believed to be in "extreme danger," the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in an alert.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated an Amber Alert at the request of the Savannah Police Department.

