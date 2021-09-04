Amber Alert issued for Athens 9-month-old baby

The child, Saint Griffin Jones, is believed to be in extreme danger.

ATHENS, Ga. — An Amber Alert was issued early Saturday morning for a 9-month-old-baby from Athens, Georgia.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Saint Griffin Jones is believed to be in extreme danger.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department reported that Jones was abducted on Friday around 11:30 p.m.

He was last seen at 112 Live Oak Circle in Athens wearing a white onesie.

The suspect is unknown.

Police are searching for a white, four-door Nissan Altima with a Georgia license plate CRK4471.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated the alert at the request of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, as a Levi's call.

The child is described as a Black infant, 2-feet-tall in height and weighing 18-20 pounds.