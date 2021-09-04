x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Amber Alert issued for Athens 9-month-old baby

The child, Saint Griffin Jones, is believed to be in extreme danger.
Credit: 13WMAZ
Generic Breaking News image

ATHENS, Ga. — An Amber Alert was issued early Saturday morning for a 9-month-old-baby from Athens, Georgia. 

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Saint Griffin Jones is believed to be in extreme danger.

 Athens-Clarke County Police Department reported that Jones was abducted on Friday around 11:30 p.m. 

He was last seen at 112 Live Oak Circle in Athens wearing a white onesie. 

The suspect is unknown. 

Police are searching for a white, four-door Nissan Altima with a Georgia license plate CRK4471.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated the alert at the request of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, as a Levi's call. 

The child is described as a Black infant, 2-feet-tall in height and weighing 18-20 pounds. 

 If you have any information, call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at (706) 613-3345.