Local News

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old in Clarkesville

The suspect and child may be riding in a red Chevrolet pickup truck with a Georgia license plate.
Credit: 13WMAZ

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Clarkesville Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for 1-year-old Charles Michael Chambers.

On Sept. 19, Chambers was abducted by 46-year-old Charles Eric Chambers. 

According to alert, the two were last seen at 824 Railroad Ave. in Clarkesville, Georgia. 

They are believed to be riding in a red, 1997 Chevrolet 1500 with a black tailgate. 

If you have any information, dial 911 or leave a message with the GBI tip-line at 1-800-597-TIPS.