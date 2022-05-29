Police are looking for 31-year-old Tyler Coney in connection with the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — An AMBER Alert was issued Sunday night for 2-year-old Jacob Coney from Dublin, Ga. The toddler was last seen wearing a white Nike t-shirt and navy blue shorts.

Authorities are looking for 31-year-old Tyler Coney. He was last seen wearing jogging pants, a striped shirt, and a hat.

Georgians are asked to be on the lookout for a brown or tan 2000 Dodge Durango with Georgia license plate RRP0451.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they were last seen on Paul Kennedy Road just before 5 p.m. in Laurens County. They are believed to be traveling toward the Houston County and Warner Robins area.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says Tyler Coney drove to his son's grandmother's home and forced her into letting him take the child. Deputies say Tyler Coney does not have any parental rights to the child.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Laurens County Sheriff's Office at 478-272-7985.