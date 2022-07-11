Amber Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old out of Coffee County

Here's what we know.

DOUGLAS, Ga. — UPDATE: Authorities announced at 6:24 a.m. that the Amber Alert has been canceled. The suspect, Joseph Michael, is now in custody.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old child out of Coffee County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the boy was abducted on Monday around 1:30 a.m. He was last seen at 245 Huckleberry Road in Douglas, Georgia.

