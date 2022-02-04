Amber Alert issued for missing Haralson County 4-year-old

Authorities said he was last seen around 6 a.m.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI previously said the child was 5 years old. Haralson County deputies later confirmed he is 4.

Authorities are looking for a missing 4-year-old out of Haralson County Friday morning.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, an Amber Alert was sent out on behalf of the Haralson County Sheriff's Office saying 4-year-old Brayden Dobbs was last seen around 6 a.m.

The GBI tweeted about the case saying police believe the boy is traveling with a woman named Anitritte Boyd Dobbs. However, the GBI has not specified their relationship to each other.

In a Facebook post, Haralson County deputies said Anitritte went to her estranged husband's house on Bethlehem Church Road with another man. Police said there was "a struggle" before gunfire ensured and Anitritte's husband was shot. That's when Anitritte took Brayden.

Investigators said they are pulling video evidence and hope to have the other man identified soon. Police describe Anitritte as standing 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds.

Anitritte and Brayden were last seen traveling in a black Dodge Charger. The GBI also said they may also be traveling in a Chevy Tahoe with license plate RIL7846. If anyone sees them or knows of their whereabouts, the GBI advises to call 911.