Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia toddler

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported kidnapping of a 2-year-old child by his non-custodial father Saturday evening.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Georgia toddler. Authorities are searching for Nova Samson.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported kidnapping of a 2-year-old child by his father Saturday. The father, 21-year-old Camren Clark, of Minnesota, is accused of taking his son from Ashley Pl. in Acworth. Deputies said Clark does not have custody of his son.

According to deputies, Clark is with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Malaysia Haynes The sheriff's office added they believe they could be headed to Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is Haynes' hometown.

They could be traveling in a dark red Nissan Altima with the Mississippi tag LRC5349, authorities said. The vehicle has black rims, a white sticker on the left side of the trunk and a dent on the passenger side of the trunk.

The car was last seen on traffic cameras northbound on I-75 north of Emerson, Georgia, deputies said.