American Red Cross holds blood drives at Macon's Shoppes at River Crossing

Experts say blood donations are pivotal as the shortage of blood continues

MACON, Georgia — Blood shortages are popping up around the country and on Wednesday folks had the chance to donate blood while they shopped.

The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive at The Shoppes at River Crossing.

As the shortage of blood continues throughout Central Georgia, the need for donations is urgent.

Once a person gives blood, it is tested and then donated to various trauma centers and hospitals throughout the United States.

Red Cross account manager Clay Johnson says that a person's blood donation can save many lives.

"With vacations, outdoor activities, school breaks and the holidays, the summer time is a challenging time to collect enough blood donations to meet the needs of the patients," Johnson said. "The donors' help is especially needed now, so please make the summer full of life by giving blood."

