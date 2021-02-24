Blood donations are needed due to COVID-19 pandemic and storm activity in southern states

MACON, Georgia — On Tuesday, folks in Macon had a chance to donate blood while they shopped.

The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive Tuesday at the Shoppes at River Crossing. With many blood drives canceled around the country, the need for donations is on the rise.

Once a person gives blood, it is tested, and then donated to trauma centers and hospitals throughout the United States. Red Cross Account Manager Clay Johnson talked about why donations are so important right now.

"With the recent storm activity that has shut down most of the southern part of the United States, it has cancelled hundreds of blood drives, which has resulted in blood donations lost," Johnson said, "So coupled with the pandemic that's currently going on, we really need every donation that we can get."