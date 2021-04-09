Americans hit the road for Labor Day weekend

The rest area on I-75 in Monroe County saw a lot of drivers today as many were looking for a place to take a break or walk their dog.

MACON, Ga. — Millions of Americans are traveling this Labor Day holiday.

GDOT says that Georgia roads will be busier than usual this year as many turn to driving to avoid crowded airports during the pandemic.

They also recommend to not travel during peak times and that includes Labor Day weekend.

GDOT says Sunday and Monday should have less cars on the roads and will be a safer time to drive.

The rest area on I-75 in Monroe County saw a lot of drivers today as many were looking for a place to take a break or walk their dog.

One traveler was taking a rest on her way to visit family in Florida.

"Be kind of respectful of other people spaces and people wearing mask or not wearing mask," traveler Lisa Silvani said.

"Again, everybody should have a choice to be able to do that but as long as you're living your life within your bubble, as far as how it affects you, I think that people should travel. I think that people should live and I think it's great to see that people are out there still doing it on labor day," she said.