Americus Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspect considering plea deal, document says

While he practices law, court documents say lawyer McCall Calhoun is considering a federal plea deal from for his role in the Jan. 6 riot

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from Jan. 2021 coverage.

Last Jan. 6, McCall Calhoun of Sumter County became one of 300+ people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol.

He spent Wednesday in court -- but as a defense lawyer.

A year after the deadly Capitol riot, Calhoun has returned to his law practice in Americus.

13WMAZ reached out to Calhoun's law office, but they said he was in court representing a client. He has not returned our phone calls.

Meanwhile, several federal charges resulting from the Capitol invasion are still pending against Calhoun. They include trespassing in the federal building and disorderly conduct.

No trial date has been set, but a court document filed in the District of Columbia's federal court Monday said Calhoun was considering a plea offer from federal prosecutors.

He was arrested nine days after the Capitol riot at his sister's house in Macon.

Prosecutors say he posted photos and videos to social media during what he called the "hostile takeover" at the Capitol.

They cited his public social media posts, which included language like "tearing Nancy Pelosi to shreds," "slaughtering" and "taking headshots" at enemies, and "bringing the body bags."

A Macon federal judge initially denied bond for him. Magistrate Charles Weigle said McCall was too dangerous to release and that he had been "seduced by a dangerous and violent ideology."

Calhoun spent about six weeks in federal custody. In March, a different judge agreed to release Calhoun and let him resume his law practice.

That judge said he'd have to live with his sister in Macon and commute to work in Sumter County.

Then in December, the judge said Calhoun could move back to Andersonville in Sumter County.

McCall's lawyers told the judge that the three-hour daily round trip between Macon and Americus was hurting his law practice and his health, costing him money, and putting wear and tear on his car.

McCall wrote that initially he wanted to live in Macon, rather than Sumter County, because of "threats and harassment" due to the Capitol case.

Those have ceased, he said.