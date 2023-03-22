Americus lawyer now faces prison time, fines after disrupting Congress in the January 6 riot

Back in February, William Calhoun went to trial for his role in the riot at the Capitol.

AMERICUS, Ga. — An Americus man now faces prison time or fines after being the latest person convicted for disrupting congress in the January 6 riot in 2021.

Back in February, William McCall Calhoun went on trial the District of Columbia's federal court. On Monday, a federal judge in Washington D.C. issued his ruling, convicting Calhoun on 8 different charges.

They included violent entry or disorderly conduct at the Capitol and trying to obstruct official proceedings.

Back in 2020 and 2021, Calhoun posted violent threats on his social media, and talked about killing Donald Trump's opponents.

According to court documents, William McCall Calhoun posted on social media before, during, and after the 2021 protest.

He wrote that he wanted protesters to stop congress from certifying the 2020 election results.

He claimed to be one of the first to enter the capitol. Prosecutors say Calhoun's posts used violent language, and talked about "bringing the body bags."

Calhoun was arrested at his sister's house in Macon, a few days after the riot.

A judge released Calhoun on bond a few weeks later, and allowed him to continue his law practice in Americus.

Calhoun testified this month that he didn't know that protesters would end up inside the Capitol.

Prosecutors called that "nonsense."

They said videos show Calhoun with other protestors crossing police lines and pushing past officers.