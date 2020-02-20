MACON, Ga. — Amerson River Park is closed indefinitely amid flooding from heavy rainfall throughout the week.

According to Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore, the river is so high that every trail in the park is now leading into water, so for safety reasons they're closing it all.

He says it will remain closed until the water goes down so they can assess the situation and do repairs.

With the weekend coming and more rain expected early next week, the park will likely remain closed through the first part of the week, says Floore.

Trails at Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park are also currently closed for walking as the Ocmulgee River continues to rise.

Farther north -- and not in Bibb County -- the trails and campground at High Falls State Park are also closed through the weekend.

Around a dozen campers were safely evacuated to another site.

