Amerson River Park to begin enforcing closing time Friday night

MACON, Ga. — People who hang out at Amerson River Park in Macon are in for a bit of a change starting Friday night.
The park's yellow gate will be locked at 8 p.m., a while before the sun goes down.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office hopes this will make things safer at the park.
Anyone who doesn't leave by closing time will get a ticket.
Amerson River Park will still be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Everyone is encouraged to plan ahead and make sure they can exit the park on time each day to avoid being locked in or cited.