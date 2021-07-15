Amerson River Park to begin enforcing closing time Friday night

Starting Friday night, the park's yellow gate will be locked at 8 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — People who hang out at Amerson River Park in Macon are in for a bit of a change starting Friday night.

The park's yellow gate will be locked at 8 p.m., a while before the sun goes down.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office hopes this will make things safer at the park.

Anyone who doesn't leave by closing time will get a ticket.

Amerson River Park will still be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.