Amid new gun law, Warner Robins police offer free citizens firearm training

Governor Brian Kemp has made it legal for most Georgians to carry a concealed firearm without a permit

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A week ago today, Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill that makes it legal for most Georgians to carry a firearm without a license.

Part of carrying a firearm is safety, something the Warner Robins Police Department is offering to teach for free to people who want to learn.

Some may say carrying a firearm is a right, not a privilege, but the Warner Robins Police Department says either way, they want carriers to be knowledgeable and safe.

"People who come to this class are ignorant -- not 'bad' ignorant, just they're not knowledgeable about guns, so we try and teach them about the different parts, the correct terminology,” Captain John Clay said.

The department started offering their citizens firearm training course years ago. Captain Clay says he instructs beginner level shooters on several topics.

"When you can use it to defend yourself, then we talk about situational awareness and preparing for the time you have to use it," he explained.

Since Governor Kemp passed a new gun law making permit-less carry legal, the classroom to firing range course will cover some revised material.

"Basically, it’s just terminology. Before when we were teaching the class, we taught it particularly where you could carry it in the state," Clay continued.

There's another part of gun safety law that officers are dealing with: encounters with civilians.

"Unless an officer has some kind of criminal activity in mind that you've done, we can’t just walk up to people that we see with a gun," he explained.

Though the law allows for permit-less carry, those who aren't lawful weapons carriers, like minors or convicted felons, can still be arrested.

"And in the course, I see that you have a gun and I find out you are a convicted felon, then you’re still arrested. Even though you didn’t have the permit, because that’s the reason why you don’t have the permit -- because you are a convicted felon," he said.