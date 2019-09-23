MACON, Ga. — If you live in Bibb County, you might have heard about a rumored shooting near the north Macon movie theater this Saturday.

Some of you messaged 13WMAZ saying you'd heard about a shooting near the Amstar theater, or the food court located near the theater's parking lot.

Another person posted on Facebook saying someone "shot up the Nu-Way on Zebulon."

Is any of it true?

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Sean Defoe confirmed nobody was shot but could not confirm Monday if there were any shots fired.

Nu-Way Weiners’ Zebulon manager Charlene Davis, who would not speak on camera, said she saw two people fire guns into the air Saturday.

So we can confirm nobody was shot, but cannot definitively say yet if shots were fired or not.

Bibb Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Raymond Reynolds says an argument started the situation.

"We didn't have a shooting anywhere this weekend," he said.

Law enforcement says a disagreement started the situation.

"We had some kids arguing and fussing and you know when kids argue and fuss it draws a crowd, and that's what that was all about," said Reynolds.

The sheriff's office says the call initially came in reporting someone had been shot, prompting a heavy response from deputies.

Once they got there, Reynolds says they learned nobody had been hit.

According to Reynolds, it's a common place for teens to hang out and deputies frequently patrol the area.

"We have deputies patrolling that area heavily because that's considered one of our hot spots for the department, and we also have off-duty deputies working in that area," he said.

Reynolds says parents often drop their kids off at the theater unsupervised for extended periods of time, which is something he'd like to see less of.

"I prefer if you're going to take your kids to the movie, actually, you know, go with them," he said.

Reynolds also noted that, although it's common for teens to hang out in the theater parking lot, typically they're not breaking any loitering ordinances.

Usually, he says, they're just waiting around to get picked up by their parents. Reynolds also emphasized that crime is uncommon near the theater.

