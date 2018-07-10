After a rainy and cold week, the good stuff is in place for the weekend! Sunshine for both days! We look to stay dry all the way to Thanksgiving Day!

Tonight...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows near 40.

Monday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday Night...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday...(Thanksgiving Day) Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

