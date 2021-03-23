With 18 lives lost in Atlanta, and Boulder, Colorado, how are the shootings having an impact from miles away?

MACON, Ga. — In the span of one week, people have watched two mass shootings unfold, including one barely an hour away from Central Georgia.

"These shootings mimic that fear that it might happen to me. Nobody wants COVID, nobody wants to be in a mass shooting. They both have an unpredictable nature to them," says Bruce Conn, a licensed therapist from Coliseum Medical Centers.

Conn says in times of tragedy, it could be a challenge to stay focused.

"That can raise our anxiety that it could happen to me. If you don't have some good emotional health around that, good guards around that, it seems really possible and scary," he says.

Conn says coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, the fear could translate into anxiety and panic.

"I think we've been suffering under a stress that's kind of unrecognized, it's been hard living like we've had. People have worked harder, that's one of the things they've identified, people are working more hours, even if you're working from home, people are working more hours and not having as much fun," say Conn.

But how do you combat it? Conn says there's no quick fix or right answer, but one way is finding some way to take your mind off of the headlines, like reading a book.

"Some quiet, a quiet walk, a calm cup of coffee with a friend, just basic living life in a little bit smaller world to just enjoy things in a simpler way. I guess that would be it, to live a little bit simpler life," he says.