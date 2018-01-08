About 150 people will lose their jobs when a Warner Robins glass plant shuts down one of its two furnaces in October.

Sam Hijab, senior legal counsel for Anchor Glass, says employees were notified in early to mid-July about the layoffs.

He said the Warner Robins plant will cut about half their workforce due to declining demand.

The two furnaces create bottles for beer and other beverages.

One bottle customer recently notified the company that they're reducing their orders, he said.

According to county tax records, Anchor Glass has owned the plant at 1050 Booth Road since 1987.

The plant and 102-acre property are valued at more than $11 million.

Last year, a fire caused by grease and oil buildup in a chimney damaged the plant. Fire Chief Ross Moulton said a similar fire hit the plant two years earlier.

Also in 2015, according to the federal Occupational Health & Safety Administration, an Anchor Glass employee died after being hit in the neck by a bottle. The company paid a $26,000 fine.

Three months ago, Anchor Glass also announced it was closing its Zanesville, Ohio plant, putting nearly 70 people out of work.

The company said the closing meant Anchor Glass would focus "even more closely on its core business of making the highest-quality glass containers."

Hijab would not comment on the future of the Warner Robins factory.

He said, "I can't say anything about the future of that facility or any other facility."

