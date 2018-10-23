Frank Malloy and Lori Johnson aren't just talented anchors -- they're parents too.

They've read to their own kids throughout the years and have many memories of turning those pages with them.

Lori says she started reading to her son and daughter pretty early on.

"I read to James and Isabella when they were days old -- not weeks, not months, when they were days old," Lori said.

Frank also read to his kids, but he says he had to do it a little unconventionally. It still worked out.

"I did, it was kind of funny though, because I always worked at night. So I wasn't necessarily there for bedtime stories and things like that, so I would do a lot of reading at their school," Frank said.

Lori says one of the best parts about being a mom is holding your baby and experiencing that closeness.

"I loved reading books that would talk about a mom's love for their child, because that's how I felt about my kids," Lori said.

Frank says he enjoyed books with humor, but still had a message to them.

"I enjoyed more like, funny books, with characters and things like that, so you could kind of get into the character, because the kids always liked it when you made funny noises," Frank said.

Lori says reading to her kids was an activity both her and her kids loved, especially when she'd get into character.

"...Have different voices -- loud, soft, you know, exciting, scared -- so, you know, just anything to bring the pages to life," Lori said.

Frank says he likes to get into the characters too, and he can still be found reading in schools today.

"I guess just seeing the expression on the kids' faces, now that my kids are all grown, and even my grandson's 11. I mean, I like to see -- especially in the younger kids -- just the look on their face when they kind of get into what you're doing, what you're saying, and it kind of gives me a charge," Frank said.

Lori says reading is like a 'cheap passport.' She says she wants to raise her kids to be knowledgeable about different communities other than their own and feel comfortable venturing out.

"The great thing about reading is you can travel anywhere. And so, I was able to expose them to different cultures, different time periods," Lori said.

With technology nowadays, Frank says it can be easy to forget to read.

"You know when I was growing up, let's face it, we just had books. There wasn't a whole lot else, there wasn't much in the way of tv either," Frank said. "But now they have so many different alternatives, and it's so easy, I think, to get out of the habit of reading, because they have other things they can be doing, and that's why I think it's important that we emphasize reading to them and keep pushing it and keep telling them how important it is."

Between the hustle and bustle of middle and high school, Lori says she likes to think they'd still sit down and read together if they had the time.

And although Frank's kids are grown now, he says he hopes they enjoyed that time together.

FRANK'S FAVORITE CHILDREN'S BOOKS

'Chewy Louie' by Howie Schneider

'Happy Birthday, Moon' by Frank Asch

'Miss Nelson is Missing!' by James Marshall

'Pete the Cat Saves Christmas' by James Dean and Eric Litwin

LORI'S FAVORITE CHILDREN'S BOOKS

'Counting Kisses' by Karen Katz

'I Love You Because You're You' by Liza Baker

'A Nest for Celeste' by Henry Cole

'Lullaby Moon' by Rosie Reeve

To learn more about Read for the Record, click here. To donate to Read for the Record, click here.

