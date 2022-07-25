Milledgeville's Andalusia Farm dedicated as historic landmark

The farm was given to Georgia College as a gift, and is now nationally-recognized by the institution and the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College celebrated the dedication of their second National Historic Landmark Monday.

Andalusia is the historic farm of Flannery O'Connor, a beloved author and alum of Georgia College.

O'Connor was a novelist and short story writer who did most of her work in Milledgeville after she was diagnosed with lupus. She died 1964 at age 39.

In 2017, her home was gifted to her alma mater, Georgia College.

Matthew Davis is Director of Historic Museums at the college. He says this milestone allows the college to expand its knowledge of the historical landmark to other people.

"This gives us an excellent learning laboratory to teach our students about Andalusia, Flannery O'Connor, American literature from that period and the history of the mid-20th century," Davis says. "Additionally to this, it also serves as a partnership for our community because it gives an economic development to us."