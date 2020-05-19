ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. — The Andersonville National Historic Site still plans on honoring fallen soldiers for Memorial Day, but this year the ceremony will be virtual.

The site is joining 30 other National Parks across the country to host a commemoration on social media, according to a press release.

The event will include a series of live streams, demonstrations and speeches altogether lasting more than 13 hours on Monday, the release said.

Everything starts at 8 a.m. EDT, but at 3 p.m. the Andersonville site will be live streaming "Taps" in the cemetery on Facebook, followed by the National Moment of Remembrance, the release said.

Later that night, the whole social media event will close out with a live stream of the sunset over Vicksburg National Cemetery.

Families wanting to visit their loved ones in the Andersonville cemetery for Memorial Day will get to place a small flag on their grave starting Wednesday, according to the release. Wreaths and potted plants can be placed on graves from 10 days before to 10 days after Memorial Day.

A few non-public ceremonies are still being held at the cemetery:

May 19-29 - The Avenue of Flags will be on display, and retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Dan Gillian will play "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes

May 24, 25 - A large wreath will be on display at the Rostrum

For a full schedule of the 2020 National Park Service Virtual Memorial Day Tribute, click here. Keep in mind this schedule is in Central Time.

To follow Andersonville National Historic Site on Facebook to see their portion of the virtual event, click here.

