MACON, Ga. — Three people are in jail amid an animal cruelty investigation in Bibb County.

According to Sonja Adams, the director of Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare, they were tipped off after a woman drove from South Carolina to Macon to buy a dog she had seen on Facebook.

The dog died the next morning, so the woman called the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office concerned about the conditions the animals were being kept in.

Adams says animal control officers were sent to 3060 Montpelier Place around noon Thursday for a welfare check when they discovered nearly three dozen animals and called for more help.

A total of 21 cats and 13 dogs were taken from inside the home, which took officers about six hours to fully remove.

Sara Iler, her husband Jonathan Iler, and Sarah’s mother Donna White, were all charged with cruelty to animals. Bond for each of them is set at $11,200, according to Bibb County jail records.

Adams says the animals are all at the animal welfare shelter now, but they are not up for adoption. She says they need help adopting out the animals that were already at the shelter to make room for the 34 they just confiscated.

Anyone with information about the case can call Bibb investigators at 478-751-7500.

