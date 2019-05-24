MACON, Ga. — The All About Animals Rescue had quite the shock Thursday morning when a group of animals were dumped at their doorstep in sealed bins.

The bins were sealed with only small holes left in the side so the animals could breathe.

"It wasn't like they were trying to kill the dogs. I think they were a plea of, 'Please, can you take these animals? We can't help anymore,'" said All About Animals volunteer Kathy Sianis.

Seven dogs, some small puppies, and two kittens were left at the rescue's doorstep with fleas, mange, and ticks. The bins were full of urine and feces.

"They were just walking around in it, and that made the problem worse," Sianis said.

Sianis said it's not the first time animals have been abandoned at their gates. She said issues like Thursday's stem from people not spaying and neutering their pets as the law requires.

"Instead of us truly reinforcing it, enforcing the fines, what we're out doing is picking up all these dogs, right? And then taking them, they're not spayed or neutered, and then, we have dogs that are out there that are getting pregnant," Sianis said.

Many of those animals end up in animal control where they can eventually be euthanized for space. Sianis said animal control is trying to claim the animals that were dumped at the rescue, but she said the rescue can handle them and will attempt to find them good homes.

The shelter said they are always accepting donations and that they will go towards getting the animals spayed and neutered, cleaned up, and vaccinated.

RELATED: Hidden in plain sight: Sick animals, a jawless dog and a system that missed them

RELATED: Dog found tied up in trash bag, covered in maggots

RELATED: Caged in cruelty: 'Emaciated' dogs found living with decaying pigs