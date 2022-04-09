Several shelters and rescues took in the cats and dogs when high waters approached.

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Flooding in northwest Georgia Sunday damaged homes and businesses, and it also left the Chattooga County Animal Control Shelter scrambling to save its cats and dogs from high waters.

Stan is one of 11 cats Floyd Felines and Friends rescued from flooding at the shelter. The orange and furry boy is now in Rome and looking for his forever home after being vetted and microchipped.

With each meow and every toy played with comes a story.

Mary Kate McCaffrey, the vice president of Floyd Felines, got the urgent call when she was in church Sunday morning.

“'What can you do for the cats?’ I said, ‘Tell me what you need to do. We’re on the way,'” McCaffrey said.

The rescue took in the cats from Chattooga County, and the animals will stay with Floyd Felines until they are adopted.

“The immediate need was to get the animals out before the road was flooded so that we could not get into the building," McCaffrey said. "When that water crests, which it will probably do tonight, that water is going to go straight downhill into their front doors."

The rescue will now have a steep bill caring for the cats. They took 11 of the 19 cats, with the other eight going to a vet clinic in Summerville.

"It will take a minimum of $200 per cat for us to vet, house, feed, medicate if they get sick,” McCaffrey said.

The cats have a safe place to call home and a new lease on life.

“We live for this. We do this every day. We are all volunteers. No one gets paid. We do this because we love the animals," McCaffrey said.

Floyd Felines has a fundraiser on their Facebook page to help Stan and the other cats. Click here for more information.