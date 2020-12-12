Anita Howard sworn in as Macon-Bibb's first female, African American DA

Howard says she hopes to make it possible for others like her to hold positions in government in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Anita Reynolds Howard was sworn in as Macon-Bibb District Attorney Saturday morning.

Howard is a Central Georgia native and graduated from Valdosta State University with a degree in psychology, then went on to Oklahoma City University for law school.

She also serves as an adjunct criminal justice professor at Middle Georgia State University.

Several family and friends joined Howard for her swearing in.

Howard says she wants to make it possible for others like her to hold positions of power in Macon.

"It gives me an opportunity, being the first female and the first African American to pay it forward and to show our young people an example of excellence when it comes to public service and leadership. I may be the first African American, the first female district attorney, but I want to ensure that I won't be the last,"