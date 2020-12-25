25th annual Christmas family and friends feast held in Macon

"What we do is, each year we set up an event and provide clothing, toys for the kids, and of course we give them a wholesome meal," Sandra Bryant said.

MACON, Ga. — This Christmas marks the 25th Anita Ponder Family and Friends Christmas feast.

Many people came out to dance, eat and enjoy Christmas together.

Tangela McCloud has lived in Macon for 14 years, and she says she was happy to start Christmas Day at this event.

"I think it's a blessing that these people took their time to get up early and to come out here and bless people in the streets and everything," McCloud said.

Sandra Bryant is the coordinator of this event.

"What we do is, each year we set up an event and provide clothing, toys for the kids, and of course we give them a wholesome meal," Bryant said.

She says this year, they had to make changes because of the pandemic.

"We usually have this event at the terminal station but this year, we're having to go by guidelines because of COVID-19, so we're doing it outside. But we still have toys, clothes, food, shoes," Bryant said.

Originally, Bryant was considering cancelling this event because they lost donors due to the pandemic.

She says many organizations in the community are the reason this Christmas was possible.

"Me and my workout partner were walking one day and she said, 'well, are you going to do it?' I said 'well no, we're not going to be able to do it' and she said 'this is a bad time, to not help people,'" Bryant said.

Bryant says she's glad that she went through with holding the event, because of the benefit it had on the community.