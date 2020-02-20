CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia Bureau of Investigation on how Anitra Gunn may have died has been completed, but the cause of death isn't being released.

The Peach County Sheriff confirmed to WMAZ that Gunn died by homicide, according to a GBI autopsy, but he said the cause of death is not being released, pending toxicology reports.

Gunn, who was a Fort Valley State University student, disappeared on Valentine's Day from the Fort Valley area.

Her body was found Tuesday by a deputy, 150-200 yards off Greer Road in Crawford County.

Timeline of the case:

On Friday, February 14, Gunn's family reached out to her, but she did not return their calls. The Fort Valley Police Department says she was last seen around 11:30 a.m. that day.

Her father asked the department to do a courtesy check at her home on West Church Street, but no one was found in the house, and her father says nothing looked out of place.

On Saturday, February 15, Gunn's car was found in a neighbor's yard with the bumper missing.

On Monday, February 17, a task force between multiple law enforcement agencies was created to find Gunn.

On Tuesday, February 18, a Peach County deputy found a body along with car parts in a wooded area off Greer Road in Crawford County. It was not until a day later that the GBI Crime Lab officially confirmed it was Gunn's body.

Later that night, her boyfriend Demarcus Little was charged with vandalizing her property. Those charges stem from a Feb. 5 incident where her tires were slashed and apartment windows were shattered by a brick.

On Wednesday, Gunn's father released a statement on Facebook thanking those that prayed for her safe return, and Forth Valley State University offered its condolences to her family.

A balloon release will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on West Church Street, where Gunn lived, in Fort Valley.

Who was Anitra Gunn?

Gunn was a 23-year-old Fort Valley State University student, originally from Atlanta.

She graduated from Westlake High School in 2016 and was studying performing arts at the university.

She worked at Eighteen36 Restaurant and Lounge alongside other Fort Valley State students.

