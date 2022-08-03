Anitra Gunn Case Day 1: Court hears from those close to Gunn

The jury also heard from Anitra Gunn's close friends, Demarcus Little's aunt, and the man who said he had an intimate relationship with Gunn.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — On Tuesday, witnesses described Anitra Gunn's final hours as her ex-boyfriend's murder trial got underway in Peach County.

For the opening day the jury heard from two witnesses who described those final hours.

The prosecution says in the early morning hours of Valentines Day 2020 Anitra Gunn laughed when Little told her that he loved her.

Assistant Daniel Halvorson says later, Little strangled her.

He says Little confessed all that to his best friend Jaivon Abron.

Halvorson said the chain of events went like this:

Gunn and Little left a party together, went to a Waffle House in Byron and later ended up at the home of Little's aunt, Sheree Tolbert.

Tolbert took the stand Tuesday testifying that she heard the couple talking outside her home just after 2 a.m. on Valentines Day.

The prosecution says, in Tolbert's home, Little strangled and killed Gunn.

Tolbert says she didn't hear any commotion or struggle but she also said she's a heavy sleeper.

The prosecution believes after he strangled Gunn, Little put her body in the trunk of her car before dumping her in the woods in Crawford County.

The jury also heard from Gunn's friends, including one of her best friends Cierra Stewart, and David Howard who the prosecution says had an intimate relationship with Gunn in her final days.

Both say they received odd text messages from Gunn's phone the morning she died, possibly as a diversion after she was already dead.

The jury saw text messages sent to Howard from Gunn's phone the morning she died asking where he lived and even a message breaking up with him.

The prosecution says at some point Little threw Gunn's phone in a drainage pipe.

The trial is set to reconvene Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

The court expects to hear from Abron, who will tell jurors what he says Little told him about Gunn's death.

Investigators and experts are expected to talk about how they tracked Little's phone to the same spot Gunn's body was found.