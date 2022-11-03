Demarcus Little trial, Day 5: court sees a glimpse into Anitra Gunn and Little's relationship

Text messages detail how Little allegedly emotionally abused Gunn, their eventual break up in November 2019 and the chaotic back and forth that followed.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Editors note: The video in the article is from day 4 of testimony in the trail.

In day five of Demarcus Little's murder trial, prosecutors gave the jury a glimpse of his relationship with Anitra Gunn. The court saw text messages dating back to four months before her death.

Little is accused of strangling and killing the Fort Valley State student on Valentine's day 2020.

The messages detail how Little allegedly emotionally abused Gunn, their eventual break up in November 2019 and the chaotic back and forth that followed.

On November 1, 2019, Gunn said she was done with her relationship with Little. Assistant District Attorney, Dawn Baskin read Gunn's break up text.

In the text Gunn said, "I think we should stop talking to each other all together. That's the only way I'll be able to process what's going on. I won't keep changing my mind to accommodate your feelings."

Gunn added "love you forever" and called Little the love of her life.

Hours later, Little responded saying he planned to take his life.

Little texted Gunn saying, "I swear I don't want you to feel responsible, Anitra. I was broken before you ever came along and now it's nothing left."

Hours later, Gunn says she called Little's phone 60 times with no response.

Little responded saying that Gunn "broke him down" and that she would "need to deal with the consequences."

Just five days later, Little and Gunn were texting again. This time, Little questioning Anitra's relationship with another man.

Little says, "we are going to have serious problems if you go out with him."

Little even sends a screenshot of a text message to her.

It shows Little offering $200 to kill the man he believed had a relationship with Gunn.

Then on January 13, 2020, text messages reveal Gunn's distress over her relationship with Little.

Gunn said to Little, "You just came in my house last night without open invitation, touched me several times after repeatedly asking you not to, forcefully took my keys away from me but when I retaliated, I was the bad guy."

That message was sent a month before Anitra Gunn died.

The prosecution plans to present more communications between Gunn and Little next week.

Judge Connie Williford says court will resume Monday at 11 a.m.