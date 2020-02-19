FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Anitra Gunn was a senior agriculture major and worked as a server at the local restaurant, Eighteen36.

This week, some students took it upon themselves to start a search of their own in some areas around Fort Valley, like West Church Street where Gunn lived.

Rayven Burks has been printing out pictures and flyers and posting them around town. She says Wildcats need each other now more than ever.

"We are a family through tragedy, through triumph, happiness, ups and downs. We're going to stick together and we're going to figure it out," says Burks.

Students became worried when Gunn went missing on Valentine's Day. Many unanswered questions raced through student's minds while they searched for Gunn.

They were concerned that there were no "missing person" flyers on campus.

The search came to an end when law enforcement found a body they believe could be Gunn's near the Crawford-Peach County line.

Student Amber Orr didn't personally know Gunn, but she saw her around campus. When law enforcement announced they found what they believe to be Gunn's body, Orr felt discouraged.

"It's times like that where you lose faith, but it's something where you have to come together and fight and pray," said Orr.

As word spread around campus, students still question how this happened.

"Things like that, you can't say it'll never happen to you, because in the slightest moment, it can," Orr said.

Orr says they will band together through this tragedy.

"It's going to be hard moving forward, but I know Wildcat family always come together and push through things."

On Tuesday night, Fort Valley State University released a statement:

Fort Valley State University leadership has received unconfirmed media reports that the remains of our missing student, Anitra Gunn, have been found in Crawford County. While we are awaiting official confirmation from the authorities handling this case, we, like many of you, are deeply saddened by these reports.

Anitra, a senior majoring in agriculture, has been missing since Feb. 14.

We ask for the public’s continued thoughts and prayers for her family, friends and other loved ones.

FVSU has licensed professional staff on hand this evening and in the coming days to provide counseling services for our students. If needed, additional counseling support also will be made available through the University System of Georgia’s Crisis Response Team. Counseling support for faculty and staff will be made available through the Employee Assistance Program.

We are encouraging anyone with additional information to contact the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3384.

