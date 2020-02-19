CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says a deputy found Anitra Gunn's body in Crawford County and a piece of a car part they've been looking for.

A task force began searching for the Fort Valley State University student Monday afternoon. They started at the last place she was spotted -- her boyfriend's aunt's house on Chestnut Hill Road in Fort Valley, according to Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese.

"They've been riding for two days going down every trail, every roadway they could get a car in, get a truck in," said Deese.

On Tuesday, the sheriff says a Peach County Deputy spotted the piece of what they believe is Gunn's missing car bumper about a 150 yards from the roadway off of Greer Road in Crawford County.

He says authorities told Gunn's family the body found fits her description, but they won't be able to positively identify the body until it's sent to the GBI crime lab.

Deese says the body was partially covered with limbs.

"We are not saying it's a homicide, but, I mean, the car shows up in Fort Valley and it didn't get there by itself," Deese said.

The sheriff says they do not have suspect in connection with her death, but they brought Gunn's boyfriend in for questioning for a third time shortly after finding the body, and GBI had his car towed the day prior at the home Gunn was last seen.

"We might come back out tomorrow and do some more footwork, but we are still working to solve this," said Deese.

Todd Crosby of the GBI says the body will be sent to the GBI crime lab in Macon Tuesday night to positively identify the body and hopefully perform an autopsy Wednesday morning.

