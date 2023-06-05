18th annual archeology event held at Fort Hawkins

The family friendly event offered primitive skills activities, like fire starting and pottery making.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday in Macon, folks made their way out to the 18th annual Fort Hawkins archaeology day event!

People could learn how to identify artifacts and take a tour of Fort Hawkins.

There were also displays of animal fur and shells and a display of weapons used back in the 18 hundreds as Macon was still being settled.

There were also home medicine kit bags for folks to keep after the event.

"So every year we have a Fort Hawkins archaeology day, so next year we'll be holding one as well. It's usually the first or second Saturday in May, and we celebrate Georgia's archaeology month which is in May by having our archaeology day here at Fort Hawkins," said Ashley Quinn, President of the Ocmulgee Archeological Society.