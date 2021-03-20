Annual Cherry Blossom wiener dog, bed races held on Cherry Street

Dogs and firefighters raced the day away!

MACON, Ga. — Hundreds of people came out in their best pink attire to watch the famous Cherry Blossom wiener dog and bed races on Saturday morning.

Wiener dog owners cheered on their furry friends as they raced down Cherry Street for the title of "Fastest Wiener Dog in Middle Georgia."

Samantha Krueger and Georgia Laster 's dog, Mia, competed in the race this year and won third place.

"We came to the last one two years ago and she didn't win but we had a lot of fun. We just love seeing all of the wiener dogs honestly. I think people that love dog shows just love dogs, so it's really cool to get together with a whole bunch of people who also love dogs," Krueger said.

Followed by the wiener dog race, teams raced down Cherry Street in beds.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department won the last Cherry Blossom Annual Bed Race, and they took home this years trophy again.

Sgt. Tharp says this is his eighth year competing in the race, and winning.

Tharp says there's a lot of different reasons he likes to compete in this race.

"Just the fun, the community, everybody getting together and just having a great time. I feel great about the win and I feel great about the competitiveness and everyone coming together. It's really awesome," he said.