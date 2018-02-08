Christmas is still a few months away, but prep is already underway for Macon's Main Street Christmas Extravaganza light show.

Last year you may remember Christmas lights shining up and down Poplar Street.

Well this year they plan to make it bigger and better than ever.

13WMAZ spoke with Bryan Nichols, creator of the light show, and he says instead of just lighting up two city blocks, they are buffing it up to four and a half blocks with over half a million lights.

The lights will run from city hall to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, then down Third Street to Cherry Street.

Nichols says they will also hold a concert with the Macon Pops on opening night where they will play in sync to the light show.

Nichols says the months of hard work was all worth it in the end.

"Aw man, my favorite part of the Christmas lights is watching the people. I mean it's fantastic when you come down and you see kids running around everywhere, you see older couples out dancing to the music," Nichols said. "You know you see families of five and six, and they are taking photographs of there families and there is just smiles everywhere and that's just something you don't get tired of seeing."

The concert to kick off the light show will be on November 30.

Nichols says last year the lights brought 100,000 people to downtown.

With the new upgrades, they expect a quarter of a million.

