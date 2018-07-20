Hundreds of families prepping to get the kids back to school in Houston County got a helping hand on Friday.

The Warner Robins Housing Authority gave away 2,000 backpacks. Fifteen hundred for pre-k through elementary school students and 500 for middle and high school students at C. B. Watson Primary School.

There was also free haircuts, food, games and more.

Cornithia Williams is a mother of 7 and has been coming to this event for years.. saying it helps save a pretty penny.

"And by getting a bookbag that will help me out a lot with my expenses every year; so they are excited to get it with things in it like markers and pens and crayons and stuff like that so it's a help," Williams said.

Director of Programs Sharon Rogers says the event has grown like crazy since their start 9 years ago with the line wrapping around the building.

The event ended at noon.

© 2018 WMAZ