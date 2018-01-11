If you like antiques or knick-knacks, the 41st annual Historic Macon Flea Market may be the perfect place for you to be.

The doors don't officially open until Saturday morning, but 13WMAZ got a look at all of the items.

At the Historic Macon building off Oglethorpe Street, there are thousands of items lining the walls.

"And you can see that cute fish," Betty Sweet said.

Sweet has two decades of volunteering under her belt, the reason she sticks around?

"Because I love it, I love it, it's fun, the people who work here are fun," Sweet said.

Some of the items for sale are fun too -- Christmas lights, deer rugs, and age-old electronics.

"It's just this weekend where people can come and shop," said Rachelle Wilson with Historic Macon.

Wilson says items range from 50 cents to almost $1,000, with most of the money going back to Macon.

"93 cents of every dollar goes towards the Historic Macon Foundation, and what we do is a lot of work in the community to help preserve the historic structures," Wilson said.

With the money, Wilson says they can bring old downtown communities back to life, so your next treasure could help the city.

"Knowing that your dollars are going towards a good cause -- and we all like to shop -- so to shop and know that it's getting put back in the community, I think it's a wonderful thing," Wilson said.

Doors will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday.

"You can just get it and wrap it up from year to year, and just use it," Sweet said.

So whether if it's a vase, porch chair, or even a child's toy. The Flea market this weekend has you covered.

