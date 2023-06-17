Juneteenth Freedom Festival kicks off in Hawkinsville

There was food, music, songs, and two of Hawkinsville's oldest residents were recognized.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Hawkinsville today celebrated Juneteenth with a freedom festival filled with activities.

There was food, music, songs, and two of Hawkinsville's oldest residents were recognized.

95-year-old Maragrite Holmes and 97-year-old Joe Taylor were both honored as Grand Marshals of the festivities.

Vivian A. Thomas, Henry County Commissioner and former Hawkinsville resident, said that they hosted the event to honor Juneteenth and bring the community together.

She said that because more than 60 percent of the Hawkinsville population is African American, it was a significant holiday to be celebrated in the town.

She also said it was important to celebrate with younger generations and other communities with different cultural backgrounds.

For everyone who attended, it was a time to celebrate and show love to their community.