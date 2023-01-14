25th annual MLK Unity Breakfast kicks off in Warner Robins

Folks came together to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and hear mayor LaRhonda Patrick speak.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. day is just around the corner on Monday, but some places are already beginning to celebrate Dr. King this weekend.

Saturday morning in Warner Robins, the 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast was held at the First Baptist Church located at 210 Garmon Street.

The Houston County Martin Luther King Unity Breakfast Committee and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity sponsored the event.

The program featured guest speaker LaRhonda Patrick, who is the first black mayor of Warner Robins.

Folks gathered together to eat and listen as Patrick spoke about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy.

Around 100-200 people were in attendance.

The event was free to the public, and also offered the opportunity for attendees to get the Covid-19 booster shot as well as the Flu shot.

The first 200 attendees that get the booster shot received a $50 gift card.

Following the breakfast program, there was an empowerment event for all the youth who attended.

It featured guest speaker Robert Benham, who is a retired Georgia Supreme Court Justice.