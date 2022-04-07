'We wanted to enjoy the fireworks': Annual 'Sparks Over the Park' fireworks show ends in washout

Hundreds came out to enjoy the sun, surf, and sand at Lake Tobesofkee, but the party ended a little early.

MACON, Ga. — Fireworks are a staple on the Fourth of July, but a round of storms Monday night threatened that pastime across Central Georgia.

At Macon-Bibb's Lake Tobesofkee, it was a story of 'the show must go on,' as a driving rainstorm came through at the end of the 'Sparks Over the Park' fireworks show.

At the end of the day, most people got what they came for: a dazzling fireworks display. Even with the rain, people we spoke to say it was a picture-perfect day.

"We wanted to enjoy the fireworks and I wanted to enjoy the view of the lake," said Tonya Steele, from Milledgeville.

Some had to drive a bit, like Steele and her 5-year-old son, Jermaine.

"We had to use the GPS to get here," she laughed.

A recently retired nurse, and mother of 10, Steele wanted to create a new family tradition with her youngest son.

"I want him to experience the lake and being outside, especially after COVID," Steele said. "I just wanted to be free today."

Others, like Zakiera Clarke, continued their family traditions.

"We come to the lake every fourth of July. And it's hot out here," Clarke said.

Nora Mongol and her family came out for the music. The Travis Bryant Band wowed the crowd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

When we spoke to the band as they set up, they said, "We play everything."

"I've never seen them before. This is the first time," Mongol said. "I went to the one in Warner Robins and I had a good time, so I hope this brings me some enjoyment like the Warner Robins one."

Everyone just wanted to relax and enjoy a little fun in the sun.

"Just coming out and enjoying myself," Mongol said.

"God is so good. I'm here today with my kids, enjoying the beautiful weather," Steele said as Jermaine played with his water gun.

So despite the bad weather, plenty of people had fun and made great memories at the lake this Fourth of July.