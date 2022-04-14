Anonymous donor's $200K grant to Central Georgia Technical College helping reentry students

The money helps former incarcerated students get back to school.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Central Georgia Technical College received a $200,000 grant from an anonymous donor. The money helps former incarcerated students get back to school.

Jaquez George says an opportunity like this doesn't come around very often, and he wants to make sure he does the right thing.

George says he got out of jail two years ago after being incarcerated several times throughout his life.

But now, "I've got children I got to take care of and a family to feed," George said.

He's in his first semester at Central Georgia Technical College, enrolled in the barbershop program.

"I think barbering is a situation that could change my life," George said.

Dan Meyer, George's instructor, helped create the barbershop program, and says it's become pretty impactful.

"It's a big reward to the instructors and to the students also because they're finding a skill to do. It's a good profession to get in," Meyer said.

"It's hard to find people like that because most people look at people who have been through a situation and they turn the other cheek," George said.

Brittany Lucas, the Executive Director of Reentry Services, says Central Georgia Technical College has provided vocational and GED services for more than two decades.

Besides barbering, they also offer courses in cosmetology, welding, and joining, and more.

"Come out and decided that they would like to continue and further their education. They have found their new passion, and now we get to be a part of helping them reach and attain their goals," Lucas said.

"This grant is a really big help for me because everything I had, I had to do it myself," George said.

George says in the future he hopes to open his own barber shop.