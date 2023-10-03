Anonymous tip leads to two arrested, charged and drugs found in Crisp County

During the search authorities found meth, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, MDMA (ecstasy), and cash.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman have been arrested and charged with several drug related crimes in Crisp County on Friday.

According to a press release, the Mid-South Narcotics Task Force (M.S.N.T.F), Crisp County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team (SRT), and GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (GBI SWRDEO) concluded a three-month illegal drug distribution investigation on Friday.

They say it led to a search warrant at a home on 814 27th Avenue West in Cordele.

During the search authorities found meth, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, MDMA (ecstasy), and cash. Two handguns were also found and one had an extended magazine.

44-year-old Kelcy Smith was arrested and charged with:

• One count of Trafficking Fentanyl

• One count of Trafficking Methamphetamine

• One count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

• One count of Possession of MDMA with Intent to Distribute

• One count of Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute

• One count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

• Two counts of Firearm Possession by a Convicted Felon

• Six counts of Drug Transaction within 1000 feet of a school

43-year-old Lakeetra Hardrick was also arrested and charged with:

• One count of Trafficking Fentanyl

• One count of Trafficking Methamphetamine

• One count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

• One count of Possession of MDMA with Intent to Distribute

• One count of Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute

• One count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

• One count of Firearm Possession during Commission of a Crime

• Six counts of Drug Transaction within 1000 feet of a school