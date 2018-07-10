Another chilly and breezy afternoon for Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s. We trend warmer for late week, and then a shower and storm chance returns for the weekend.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Wednesday Night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Friday... Partly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. A stray shower possible. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Maybe a few storms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows near 60.

Sunday... Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows near 60.

Monday... Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday... Showers possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

