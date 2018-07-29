Mostly cloudy for this Sunday. Looking ahead to a breezy and rainy afternoon. Southwest wind at 5-10mph with showers and storms possible past noon into the evening hours. Highs will rise into the upper 80s. The same pattern sticks around to start the work week as we wait for a front to knock on our door Wednesday, bringing drier air to the forecast for Thursday. Rain chances head back up for the end of the work week and the start of next weekend.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday...Mix of sun and clouds. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

