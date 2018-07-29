We finish out the work week with more showers and storms in the forecast. For this morning we'll have some light showers around, and we gradually see a greater coverage of showers and storms as we head towards the afternoon. For this afternoon and this evening we can;t rule out a few stronger storms as we saw across parts of the state yesterday. By the weekend we trend drier and warmer, and we're back to our typical summer weather by next week.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Small shower chance. Lows near 70.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Storms possible. Highs near 90.

