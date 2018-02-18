More hot weather in the forecast for Mother's Day. We'll see highs in the lower 90s for most with just a spot showers or storms during the heat of the afternoon. By Monday we're a bit cooler but still near 90 for afternoon highs. Monday evening, clouds will build ahead of our next rain chance Tuesday. Tropical moisture will knock on our door, leaving us unsettled for the rest of the 7 day. Rainfall totals between 1.5-3.5 inches possible.

Sunday (Mother's Day)... Mostly sunny. Small shower/storm chance. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Monday... Partly sunny with a shower possible. Highs near 90.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

© 2018 WMAZ