More rain in the forecast to close out the work week. Now through Friday we'll have rain and storms likely everyday. 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible for some areas through the end of the week. We also can't rule out a few stronger storms especially during the afternoons. By the weekend we trend drier and start to return back to our normal summertime pattern

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday Night....Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

