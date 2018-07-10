Here we go again! Another rainy week is in full swing, and this time it comes with chilly temperatures too!

Tonight... Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday... Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.

Tuesday Night... Cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday... Cloudy. Showers possible. Highs around 50.

Wednesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible early. Highs around 50.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows near 40.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Monday... Sunny. Highs around 60.

