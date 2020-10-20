Although people are still showing up to vote in person, some have questions about the voting process.

MACON, Ga. — We're two weeks away from Election Day and viewers have texted and emailed us questions about voting.

Betty in Dublin asked us how to track her mail-in ballot.

The Secretary of State's office rolled out an online portal where you can track the status of your absentee ballot.

Besides the portal, there also an app called Ballot Trax where you can get notifications to your phone instead of having to log into the secretary of state's office.

The app allows you to sign up for texts, emails, or a phone call to let you know when your local board of elections office has received your ballot. Chris Harvey, state elections supervisor, explains how it works.

"If you're concerned about your ballot getting back and you don't wanna log into our system and look at it, you sign up, you get a text message, your phone goes 'bing,' you look down, it says, 'Your ballot has been accepted by the Bibb County election office,' and you know you're good to go," says Harvey.

Another viewer asked us if there's a way to view a sample ballot for the county she lives in.

The answer is yes, and it can be done through the Secretary of State's My Voter Page website.

Once you log in with your first initial, last name, county, and date of birth, you can find the sample ballot for your county.